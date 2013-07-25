UPDATE 1-Gilead profit rises, shares jump on Vertex hepatitis setback

July 25 Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc
jumped more than 5 percent late Thursday after rival Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc announced a setback in development
of its experimental hepatitis C drug.
The Vertex news came at the same time Gilead said its
second-quarter profit rose nearly 9 percent, in line with Wall
Street estimates, as sales, including those of its flagship HIV
drugs, increased 14 percent.
Gilead is the world's largest maker of branded drugs to
treat HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, but investors in recent
years have focused on the company's progress in developing new
drugs to treat the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus.
Vertex's statement that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had placed a partial hold on a mid-stage study of
its experimental hepatitis C drug because of potential liver
problems "removes a short term competitive overhang," from
Gilead's shares, RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said in
an emailed statement.
Gilead has filed for U.S. approval of its own hepatitis
regimen and the FDA is slated to decide on the application by
Dec. 8.
Wall Street expects that any approved oral regimen for
hepatitis C will garner billions of dollars in annual sales.
Gilead said its second-quarter net profit rose to $772.6
million, or 46 cents per share, from $711.6 million, or 46 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Gilead earned 50 cents a share in the
quarter, matching the average analyst estimate, as compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 4 percent to $938.1 million,
while sales of an older product, Truvada, rose 3 percent to
$807.8 million. Sales of newer HIV drug Complera more than
doubled to $188.7 million, and recently launched Stribild had
sales of $99.4 million for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $2.77 billion,
outpacing the average analyst estimate of $2.66 billion.
Gilead said it still expects full-year 2013 net product
sales of $10.0 billion to $10.2 billion.
The company's shares, which closed at $60.86 in regular
trading on the Nasdaq exchange, were higher at $64 after hours.