Gilt Groupe hopes deal with Klout goes viral

* Discounts would depend on Klout score
* Gilt sees as extension of word-of-mouth strategy
* Gilt hoping to go public later this year
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Over the past year,
Gilt Groupe, the luxury flash-sales website, has tried to
finally turn a profit by listing its goods at full price,
partnering with a lifestyle magazine and even laying off the
head of one of its men's clothing divisions.
Now it's trying something new: Going viral.
The company announced Monday that it would offer a week's
worth of sales in partnership with Klout, the service that
assigns social media users a number between 0 and 100 based on
how much influence they wield on platforms like Twitter and
Facebook. Klout users can also see which topics they are deemed
influential in, and who most often re-tweets their content.
Under the deal, influential Klout users get access to Gilt's
flash sales at varying discounts: the higher a Klout user's
score, the steeper the discount. The idea, the companies said,
was to reward "influencers" on the Internet - a frequently
retweeted fashion writer with thousands of Twitter followers,
for example - who have tweeted about a Gilt purchase or
experience, and thus indirectly helped funnel business to the
website.
Klout users who take part in Gilt's deals will not be
financially rewarded for tweeting about them, the companies
stressed.
"If an influencer has the ability to promote a Gilt product,
service or experience and that leads to spending in e-commerce,
then you'll be seeing us doing a lot more of this," said Andy
Page, the President at Gilt Groupe.
The promotion with Klout, a hot San Francisco startup, comes
at a critical time for Gilt, which is hoping to go public later
this year. Even though it took a $100 million investment from
Softbank and Goldman Sachs in 2011 at a lofty $1
billion valuation, Gilt has yet to prove it can make a profit.
The company, once heralded as the next darling of
e-commerce, has also been trailed by rumors of management
turmoil and recently laid off about 80 employees.
To demonstrate its growth potential to investors ahead of an
IPO or a potential buyer, Gilt has expanded aggressively beyond
its traditional business of offering luxury women's clothing at
a sharp discount. It now offers deals on men's clothing, food,
travel packages and full-priced clothing.
A LOPSIDED MARRIAGE
But simultaneously managing growth and the veneer of
exclusivity may be incompatible, according to Sucharita Mulpuru,
an e-commerce analyst at Forrester Research.
"For a brand that had built itself on exclusivity to then
really engage in outright social tactics like using Klout to
spread the word is an interesting about-face," Mulpuru said.
"It's very different from where they had started, from being
very much behind a firewall, from having to be in-the-know and
being handpicked by your friends to get an invitation. It was
very different from the hyper-viral approaches that's causing
businesses to explode now, like Pinterest."
If anything, Mulpuru said, it's a lopsided marriage in favor
of Klout, a smaller but fast-growing startup that's hoping to
convince marketers that its algorithms, combing through 75
million social media users, could yield valuable data.
Last year, Klout helped Audi identify a thousand
of the most influential people who tweeted about the carmaker,
and sent them free Audi mugs and flashlights.
The San Francisco startup is now hoping to expand into
mobile, so that its users can receive deals - or open doors - at
local establishments just by flashing their smartphones.
"We're evolving it to the point where your Klout can be a
passport to the world," Klout Chief Executive Joe Fernandez
said. "You can show it at a restaurant and potentially get a
free dessert, or you go to a concert and get access to the VIP
area."
If the Klout promotion this week proves to be a success,
said Page from Gilt, the company is considering expanding the
concept to further tailor numerous, smaller-scale sales to
collaborate with not just the Internet's mega-celebrities but
also with the merely semi-famous.
"Say there's someone that has 30,000 followers, we could
launch a sale for that targeted group," Page said. "We'll
explore a lot of different things."
He noted that Gilt has amassed its following of 3.5 million
people through word of mouth instead of paid advertising. The
deal with Klout, he said, was the logical next step in its
expansion.
"In order to grow Gilt, we've always relied on friends
telling friends," Page said. "This is quite consistent with our
heritage."