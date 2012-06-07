Gilt's main flash-sales biz profitable -co-founder

* Online retailer not looking for new funding soon
* Gilt 'doubling down' on flash-sales business
* Company eyes expansion outside U.S.
By Alistair Barr
CHICAGO, June 7 Gilt Groupe's main daily-deal
business is profitable and the online fashion retailer is
"doubling down" in this area, while eyeing overseas growth
opportunities, co-Founder Alexis Maybank said on Thursday.
Gilt, which raised $138 million in May 2011 from investors
including Japan's Softbank, Goldman Sachs and
General Atlantic, is not looking for new funding anytime soon,
she added.
"The private markets have been good to us," Maybank said in
an interview with Reuters at the Internet Retailer Conference &
Exhibition. "We don't need to do anything for a while."
Gilt, a pioneer of the flash-sales retail business model in
the United States, has been considered a candidate for an
initial public offering. Founded in 2007 by Maybank, Alexandra
Wilkis Wilson and others, Gilt has grown quickly and generated
about $500 million in revenue last year, putting it in the top
50 online retailers for the first time, according to Internet
Retailer.
However, there have been questions about Gilt Groupe's
profitability as the company has launched a plethora of other
businesses in recent years, including daily deals through Gilt
City, Jetsetter travel offers, home goods and food.
In January, Maybank and other Gilt executives including
co-founder and CEO Kevin Ryan, analyzed the company's businesses
to see what was "really working," Maybank said.
With the main flash-sales business doing well, they decided
to "double down" in that area, investing more in women's
merchandising and hiring more engineers to expand Gilt's mobile
web site and applications.
Gilt pulled back in other areas and moved some employees to
new areas, Maybank added. For the company's daily deal business,
Gilt City, it decided not to have a local sales force in some
cities, including Houston and Dallas, she said.
Gilt is now eyeing overseas expansion and has seen spikes in
online traffic from countries including South Korea, Maybank
said.
Gilt has updated its web site to handle overseas visitors by
adding new languages, shipping, tax and tariff capabilities, she
explained.
Gilt can now sell to about 200 countries, according to
Maybank.