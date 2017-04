Aug 25 Gimv Nv :

* Sale of its Swiss portfolio company Covagen to Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

* Sale has a positive impact of 14.8 million euro (0.58 euro per share) on Gimv's last published equity value at 30 June 2014

* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed Further company coverage: