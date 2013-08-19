版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 19日 星期一 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Belgium's Gimv sells portfolio company Endosense

BRUSSELS Aug 19 Gimv: * Belgium's Gimv sells portfolio company Endosense to St Jude Medical

Inc. for CHF 159 million

