UPDATE 2-Spain's Repsol, Criteria exploring sale of around 20 pct in Gas Natural

* U.S. fund GIP in preliminary talks to buy stake -sources
* Twenty pct stake has market value of around $4.2 billion
* Gas Natural shares close up 3.05 pct at 19.07 euros
(Adds details on Gas Natural stake, GIP)
By Andrés González
MADRID, Sept 1 Spanish oil firm Repsol
and Criteria Caixa, an industrial holding company that owns
Caixabank, said on Thursday they were in talks with
various investors to each sell around 10 percent of Gas Natural
.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier
that U.S. investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
was in preliminary discussions with Repsol and Criteria to buy
part of Gas Natural.
Repsol and Criteria did not confirm which investors they
were talking to. However, they said in separate statements to
the stock market regulator that they were exploring the sale of
a combined 20 percent in the Spanish gas company.
A 20 percent stake of Gas Natural has a current market value
of around 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion).
GIP, whose executives are former Credit Suisse and
General Electric employees, is already present in Spain
through a 24 percent stake in the renewable energy group Saeta
Yield.
The New York-based investment fund said it would not comment
on speculation or market rumours, while Gas Natural declined to
comment.
"Repsol and Criteria are in contact with various investors,"
Repsol said in a filing to Spain's stock market regulator. "This
analysis is in a preliminary phase, and no decision has yet been
taken."
Criteria - the holding company of Caixabank and
which has stakes in other Spanish companies such as
infrastructure group Abertis - holds 34 percent of Gas
Natural while Repsol has 30 percent in the company.
Criteria values its Gas Natural stake at 16.2 euros per
share on its books, while Repsol values its own stake at 15.8
euros. Shares in Gas Natural closed 3.05 percent up at 19.07
euros.
Repsol has sold off various assets in recent months, such as
an offshore wind power business in Britain, as it looks to trim
its debt.
Criteria and its banking unit, meanwhile, are both under
pressure to boost their solvency ratios in a more demanding
global regulatory environment.
In last month's Europe-wide stress test, both Criteria and
Caixabank were among the weakest links in the health
checks.
Bloomberg earlier reported the sale could value the Gas
Natural stake at about 4 billion euros, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
Analysts at Banco Sabadell said this price tag would be
positive for the gas company, though they added this initial
stake sell-down raised the possibility of further disposals,
which could weigh on the shares.
"This disinvestment would be the official declaration by
Repsol and Criteria that their remaining stakes (in Gas Natural)
are not strategic for either of them," the analysts said.
(Additional reporting By Jesús Aguado; Writing by Sarah White;
Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)