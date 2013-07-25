版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Givaudan opens 3 percent higher after H1 earnings

ZURICH, July 25 Givaudan SA : * Shares open 3 percent higher after H1 earnings
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐