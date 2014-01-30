版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Givaudan indicated 1.9 pct higher after FY results

ZURICH Jan 30 Givaudan SA : * Shares indicated up 1.9 percent after full-year earnings, confirmed guidance
