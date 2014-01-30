版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Givaudan opens 4.4 percent higher after FY earns

ZURICH Jan 30 Givaudan SA : * Shares open 4.4 percent higher after FY earns beat views, hikes dividend
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐