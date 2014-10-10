Givaudan confirms mid-term targets as Q3 sales meet expectations

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH Oct 10 Givaudan, the world's biggest maker of flavours and fragrances, on Friday confirmed its financial targets after strong sales in its division that makes perfumes helped third-quarter sales meet analysts' expectations.
The company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada, said sales on a like-for-like basis rose 4.3 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), in line with the average estimate for 1.11 billion francs in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9532 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.