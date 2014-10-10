版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 13:01 BJT

Givaudan confirms mid-term targets as Q3 sales meet expectations

ZURICH Oct 10 Givaudan, the world's biggest maker of flavours and fragrances, on Friday confirmed its financial targets after strong sales in its division that makes perfumes helped third-quarter sales meet analysts' expectations.

The company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada, said sales on a like-for-like basis rose 4.3 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), in line with the average estimate for 1.11 billion francs in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9532 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐