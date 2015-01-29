Givaudan confirms targets after FY net profit jumps

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance CFO: cost saving target "absolutely achievable"
* Don't expect any similar impact from changes to Ogden rate in subsequent quarters
ZURICH Jan 29 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance after net profit rose 15 percent last year, helped by an improved operating performance and stable financial expenses.
Net profit grew 15 percent to 563 million Swiss francs ($617.93 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday. This was broadly in line with a forecast for 568 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The world's biggest maker of flavours for drinks and snacks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder confirmed its mid-term objective of 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth per year. ($1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
ZURICH, May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
MILAN, May 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its fee-based business and help lift group profits.