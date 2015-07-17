Givaudan first-half profits rise on cost-cutting, backs targets

ZURICH, July 17 Swiss flavours and fragrance
maker Givaudan said first-half net profit rose more
than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a pension
scheme gain.
The Geneva-based firm confirmed its mid-term goal to grow
between 4.5 and 5.5 percent every year, assuming the overall
market grows 2 to 3 percent. Givaudan confirmed its pledge to
return more than 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders,
maintaining a leverage ratio target of less than 25 percent.
Net profit for the first six months stood at 339 million
Swiss francs ($354.34 million) from 305 million francs year-ago.
The net result beat analyst expectations, which averaged 302
million francs.
($1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Thomas Atkins)