Givaudan maintains mid-term targets after slight earnings beat

ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan on Friday maintained its financial targets as sales fell less than expected in the nine months to September.

The company said in a statement it still expects annual organic sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent for the five years through to 2015.

Givaudan, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada, said sales fell 0.5 percent to 3.296 billion Swiss francs ($3.42 billion), slightly above the average estimate for 3.285 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

