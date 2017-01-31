Givaudan raises dividend, confirms guidance after FY profit misses poll

ZURICH Jan 31 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan raised its dividend and confirmed its mid-term
guidance after net profit grew less than expected in 2016.
Fragrance and flavour makers, which supply ingredients, but
also increasingly finished products to food groups, personal
care and cosmetics firms and perfume makers, are grappling with
sluggish demand for consumer goods in many markets.
"We aim to outpace the market with 4-5 percent sales growth
and a free cash flow of 12-17 percent of sales," the
Geneva-based company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it
also intended to maintain its practice of increasing its
dividend every year. For 2016 the company proposed a dividend of
56 Swiss francs, up from 54 francs for 2015.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)