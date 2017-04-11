Givaudan confirms targets as Q1 growth beats poll

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
Givaudan and its peers are grappling with slowing growth at consumer goods groups such as Nestle and Unilever , to whom they supply flavours for foods and drinks and fragrances for toothpaste and soap, and a rise in raw material prices.
Sales of 1.24 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) in the first quarter of 2017 were up 3.5 percent like-for-like, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, down from 5.8 percent in the year-ago period but above the average estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)