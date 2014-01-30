UPDATE 1-Givaudan hikes dividend, confirms outlook after profit jump

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
ZURICH, Jan 30 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend by nearly a third and said it aims to continue to gain market share, after full-year net profit beat forecasts.
The world's No. 1 maker of flavours for beverages and snacks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder said it would propose a dividend of 47 Swiss francs per share for 2013, a 30 percent increase over last year.
The company confirmed it intended to return above 60 percent of the company's free cash flow to shareholders while maintaining a medium-term leverage ratio target below 25 percent.
"Mid-term, the overall objective is to grow organically between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent per annum, assuming a market growth of 2-3 percent and continue on the path of market share gains," Givaudan said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit climbed 19.5 percent to 490 million Swiss francs ($547 million), beating a forecast of 470 million francs in a Reuters poll, helped by an improved operating performance, stable financial expenses and a lower income tax rate, Givaudan said.
Sales rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.369 billion francs, in line with poll forecasts.
The group's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin rose to 22.2 percent from 20.9 percent a year ago, helped by an increase in profitability in its fragrances unit.
Givaudan shares rose over 32 percent last year, outperforming a 14 percent rise in the European chemicals sector . They trade at about 20.5 times forward earnings, at a premium to Symrise at 18.9 times and International Flavors & Fragrances at 17.7 times.
Symrise will publish full-year results on March 10 and IFF on February 13.
