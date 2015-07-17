UPDATE 1-Givaudan targets smaller customers to offset consumer goods slowdown

(Adds comment from Givaudan CEO, analyst)
ZURICH, July 17 Givaudan, the world's
biggest flavours and fragrance maker, said on Friday it is
aiming to offset a demand slowdown from big consumer goods
companies by looking for smaller, regional customers.
The Swiss company's first-half net profit rose more than 11
percent, beating analysts' forecasts. Cost-cutting, including
moving production from a Swiss site to Mako, Hungary, helped to
support the profit increase.
But sales at its fragrance division, which is heavily
exposed to demand for luxury goods, fell 1.1 percent.
Givaudan Chief Executive Gilles Andrier told Reuters that
the company, which provided the formula for Prada
brand Miu Miu's recently released perfume, is increasingly
seeking smaller and regional customers to reduce its reliance on
the world's largest food makers and fragrance manufacturers for
business.
"Going-forward, it's really about continuing to compensate
with local and regional clients the slowdown with large
clients," Andrier said.
The Geneva-based company, which competes with Germany's
Symrise, Firmenich and IFF, produced healthy
sales growth at its flavours business, but these gains were
eroded by the strong Swiss franc. Overall, the division's sales
rose 0.4 percent in the six months. Last year, flavours made up
52 percent of group sales and fragrances 48 percent, according
to the company's website.
Givaudan's shares rose more than four percent to their
highest in two months and were among the top gainers in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The stock was 4.5
percent higher at 1,758 Swiss francs by 1149 GMT.
"These are robust results from Givaudan, considering the
ongoing challenging market environment," Bank Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. He rates the stock at "hold."
The company and its peers have benefited from strong
emerging market demand for their products, where consumers have
had more money to spend on ready-meals and cosmetics. But growth
in these markets has slowed down.
Givaudan stuck to its mid-term goal to grow revenue,
excluding acquisitions and divestments, between 4.5 and 5.5
percent a year, assuming overall market growth of 2 to 3
percent. It also confirmed a commitment to return more than 60
percent of free cash flow to shareholders.
Net profit for the first six months stood at 339 million
Swiss francs ($354.34 million) from 305 million francs year-ago.
The net result beat analyst expectations, which averaged 302
million francs.
($1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane
Merriman)