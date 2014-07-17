UPDATE 2-Givaudan sees no signs of slowdown in emerging markets

* H1 net profit up 13 pct to 305 mln Sfr
* Ahead of 276 mln Sfr poll estimate
* H1 sales up 4.5 pct, down 1.5 pct in Sfr
* CEO says profitability improvement sustainable
* CEO says emerging markets not slowing, U.S. weak
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, background, shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, July 17 Givaudan, the world's
biggest maker of fragrances and flavours, has seen no evidence
of a slowdown in emerging markets, where strong sales helped the
company to produce a 13 percent increase in first-half profits.
The Swiss group is benefiting from growth in demand for its
products in these markets, which account for 45 percent of group
sales and where consumers have more cash to spend on snacks and
ready-to-eat dishes, perfumes and detergents.
"There was concern about a possible slowdown in emerging
markets, but it is not happening," Chief Executive Gilles
Andrier told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Givaudan's Latin American business grew 14 percent in the
first half, driven by Argentina, Brazil and Peru. Its flavours
for beverages, dairy and snacks had "exceptional growth", the
group said.
"Brazil, our biggest market in Latin America, is the world's
No.1 fine fragrance market and we mainly work with regional
clients there. Fabric care is also quite successful," the CEO
said.
Andrier said overall sales growth had slowed to 3.4 percent
in the second quarter from 5.7 percent in the first, mainly due
to a high comparative base the group would also face in the
second half of the year.
"The developing markets will continue and the United States
should also come back at some point, but we don't see that yet.
We supply customers that supply retailers so when retail picks
up, we don't see it right away, there's always a time lag."
Givaudan's flavours business supplies food manufacturers and
its fragrance business contributes to a big range of products,
from washing powder to perfumes, including Plum Japonais for
American designer Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta's pour Homme,
Victoria by Victoria's Secret and Ralph Lauren's Polo Red.
The company wants to grow underlying annual sales by 4.5-5.5
percent over the mid term. In the first half, they rose 4.5
percent to 2.191 billion Swiss francs ($2.44 billion), in line
with forecasts. In francs, they fell 1.5 percent.
Sales in North America, which account for about a fifth of
the total, were flat, while the group's biggest markets Europe
and Asia Pacific grew 2.5 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.
Sales in its fragrance division grew 4.8 percent, driven by
Latin America. Sales at the flavours business rose 4.3 percent
as strong growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific offset
stagnating mature markets.
"Robust set of results from Givaudan which continues to
improve its best-in-class profitability," Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a note, confirming his "Hold"
rating.
Givaudan's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 13 percent
to 305 million francs.
Andrier said the improved profitability should be
sustainable. "We've been working to improve profitability in our
flavour division and there's further upside there," he said.
Givaudan's shares were up 1.3 percent by 0900 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent lower European chemicals index
. They trade at 22.4 times forward earnings, in line with
Germany's Symrise, but ahead of U.S.-based
International Flavors & Fragrances at 19.6 times. IFF
reports results on Aug. 5, followed by Symrise on Aug. 7.
Andrier said the group could make further acquisitions in
cosmetics ingredients after buying French cosmetics ingredient
maker Soliance for 34 million Swiss francs in June.
Mergers in the fragrance and flavour market have picked up.
Last week, U.S. agribusiness firm Archer Daniels Midland
agreed to buy Wild Flavors for 2.3 billion euros, while
Germany's Symrise earlier this year acquired Diana Group for 1.3
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8975 Swiss Francs)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)