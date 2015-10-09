UPDATE 1-Givaudan maintains mid-term targets after slight earnings beat

* Q3 sales 1.1 bln Sfr vs 1.1 bln, matching Reuters poll
* Confirms 2010-2015 mid-term goals of 4.5-5.5 percent
annual growth
* Currency effects reverse positive like-for-like sales
growth
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker
Givaudan on Friday maintained its financial targets
for the five years ending 2015 as currency effects erased gains
made in the first nine months.
The world's biggest crafter of scents and tastes said
nine-month sales rose 2 percent on a constant currency basis,
but fell 0.5 percent in Swiss francs to 3.3 billion Swiss francs
($3.42 billion).
Exchange rates affected the third quarter more strongly as
sales fell 0.9 percent to 1.1 billion francs, despite rising 3.3
percent in constant currencies, nearly matching analysts'
expectations in a Reuters poll.
While fragrance sales fell, the slightly larger flavour
division contributed positively to the group's results, as a
good performance in North and Latin America and an improvement
in developing markets led to 0.4 percent growth for the division
in the first nine months, the company said.
"Good growth in the Beverage and Dairy segments was a result
of new wins and a solid existing business. The positive momentum
of health and wellness in all regions continued with improved
taste solutions being provided to the division's customers," the
company said.
Overall sales in developing markets, which Givaudan has
cited as a major source of growth in the next five years, also
grew 0.8 percent.
