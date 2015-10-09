UPDATE 1-Givaudan maintains mid-term targets after slight earnings beat

* Q3 sales 1.1 bln Sfr vs 1.1 bln, matching Reuters poll

* Confirms 2010-2015 mid-term goals of 4.5-5.5 percent annual growth

* Currency effects reverse positive like-for-like sales growth (Adds details)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Oct 9 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan on Friday maintained its financial targets for the five years ending 2015 as currency effects erased gains made in the first nine months.

The world's biggest crafter of scents and tastes said nine-month sales rose 2 percent on a constant currency basis, but fell 0.5 percent in Swiss francs to 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.42 billion).

Exchange rates affected the third quarter more strongly as sales fell 0.9 percent to 1.1 billion francs, despite rising 3.3 percent in constant currencies, nearly matching analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll.

While fragrance sales fell, the slightly larger flavour division contributed positively to the group's results, as a good performance in North and Latin America and an improvement in developing markets led to 0.4 percent growth for the division in the first nine months, the company said.

"Good growth in the Beverage and Dairy segments was a result of new wins and a solid existing business. The positive momentum of health and wellness in all regions continued with improved taste solutions being provided to the division's customers," the company said.

Overall sales in developing markets, which Givaudan has cited as a major source of growth in the next five years, also grew 0.8 percent. ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Coates)