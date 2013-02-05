Givaudan hikes dividend after 2012 net profit beats poll

FOREX-Dollar edges higher, but gains tempered amid U.S.-China uncertainty
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
ZURICH Feb 5 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend and confirmed its mid-term targets after strong demand for its ingredients for toothpastes, deodorants and washing powder pushed full-year net profit ahead of forecasts.
Net profit rose to 411 million Swiss francs ($452.37 million), said the group, which competes with German Symrise and U.S. firm International Flavors & Fragrances . This was ahead of an average forecast of 392 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Givaudan will propose a cash dividend of 36 francs for 2012, up 64 percent from 2011 and higher than the 26.1 francs expected by analysts in the poll.
($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
NEW YORK, April 6 A second wind for U.S. staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.