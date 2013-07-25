Givaudan first-half net profit jumps 36 pct, beats poll

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH, July 25 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it wanted to continue outgrowing its peers after first-half net profit rose by a better-than-expected 36 percent, helped by lower financing costs and a lower tax rate.
Net profit jumped to 271 million Swiss francs, ahead of a forecast for 215 million francs in a Reuters poll, the Geneva-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance of 4.5-5.5 percent annual organic sales growth.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.