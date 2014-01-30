Givaudan confirms outlook after net profit beats poll

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH Jan 30 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it wants to continue to gain market share after its full-year net profit rose 19.5 percent, beating forecasts, helped by an improved operating performance and a lower tax rate.
"Mid-term, the overall objective is to grow organically between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent per annum, assuming a market growth of 2-3 percent and continue on the path of market share gains," the maker of flavours for beverages and snacks and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.369 billion Swiss francs ($4.86 billion) in 2013, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. Net profit climbed to 490 million francs, versus a forecast of 470 million francs.
($1 = 0.8987 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) through a rights offering to catch up to European rivals on capital, ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss banking unit.
* Merger successfully completed: Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery Holding combined their businesses to create Kuros Biosciences, a future leader in tissue repair and regeneration