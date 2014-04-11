Givaudan confirms goals as first-quarter sales meet poll

ZURICH, April 11 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan confirmed its mid-term growth targets after
strong demand for its fine fragrances used in perfumes and its
flavours in emerging markets helped first-quarter sales rise 5.7
percent.
The Swiss firm and its peers have benefited from strong
demand for flavours for snacks and ready-to-eat dishes and
fragrances for cosmetics and detergents in emerging markets,
where more and more consumers can afford these products.
Sales rose to 1.087 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion), in
line with estimates in a Reuters poll.
The world's biggest maker of flavours for drinks and snacks
and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder confirmed its
mid-term objective of 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth.
($1 = 0.8772 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)