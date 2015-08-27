UPDATE 2-Givaudan trims sales growth targets

(Adds latest company comment)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan trimmed its five-year sales growth target to 4 to 5 percent from its previous target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent on Thursday as the company increases its focus on emerging markets.

The main sources of growth would be expansion in emerging markets and in activities beyond its traditional core including health and wellness, beverages and active cosmetic ingredients, Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said.

Growth would be augmented by acquisitions, likely on the smaller side.

Company spokesman Peter Wullschleger said the reduction in average organic sales growth targets was intended to factor in the possibility of slower growth from emerging markets.

The Geneva-based firm also said it would target an annual average 12 to 17 percent free cash flow as a percentage of sales, from the 14 to 16 percent target set for 2015.

At its half-year investor conference, Andrier said the group wanted its smaller health, beverage and cosmetic businesses to grow beyond the 10 percent they now contributed to overall sales.

The company set targets for a reduction in its carbon dioxide, waste, water and energy use, as sustainability became a requirement on the business from consumers and investors alike.

"Consumers have become more responsible beyond the environmental agenda but also vis-a-vis what they buy. They expect more transparency, they expect clearer labeling and heightened sustainability awareness," Andrier said.

In July, the company said that first-half net profit had risen more than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a pension scheme gain, and confirmed its pledge to return more than 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.

Givaudan's half-year results were impacted by the strong Swiss franc, which saw the flavour division's 2.6 percent constant-currency sales increase reduced to 0.4 percent in Swiss francs. Flat sales in the fragrance division declined 1.1 percent after currency adjustments, the group said.

Sales overall were down 0.3 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs) (Editing by Keith Weir)