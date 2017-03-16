UPDATE 1-Fashion house Givenchy names Waight Keller as artistic director

(Adds details from statement)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 16 Givenchy named Clare Waight
Keller as its new artistic director on Thursday, becoming the
first woman at the creative helm of the French fashion house
founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952.
Waight Keller takes over in May from star designer Ricardo
Tisci, who left in January after 12 years in the role, and joins
a growing list of British designers for Givenchy, such as John
Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald.
Givenchy, owned by luxury group LVMH, first
announced the news in a post on its Instagram account and said
Waight Keller will oversee all product lines, including women's
and men's ready-to-wear, accessories and haute couture.
"I am very happy to have Clare Waight Keller join the LVMH
group," Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, said in
the statement. "I believe her widespread expertise and vision
will allow Givenchy to enter the next phase of its unique path."
Waight Keller joins Givenchy after six years as creative
director of Richemont's fashion house Chloe, which she
joined from Pringle of Scotland in 2011. A knitwear specialist,
Waight Keller brought a feminine, bohemian style to Chloe.
Italian designer Tisci revitalised Givenchy with a dark,
edgy vibe and there was widespread speculation when his
departure was announced in February that he would join
Versace.
Over the past 12 months, a string of star designers have
left top fashion houses Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent,
Valentino, Lanvin and most recently Chloe.
(Editing by David Clarke)