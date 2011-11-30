UPDATE 1-Given Imaging files lawsuit in Seoul against Intromedic

Nov 30 Given Imaging Ltd
said it has filed a lawsuit against South Korea's
Intromedic Co Ltd, alleging infringement of two patents related
to its capsule endoscopy system.
The Israeli firm's endoscopy system uses miniature video
cameras in a capsule to provide physicians with clear images of
the small intestine.
Given Imaging said Intromedic's capsule endoscope, sold as
MiroCam, infringes two Korean patents of Given Imaging.
The lawsuit was filed in Seoul's Central District Court and
the company expects rulings during the second half of 2012.
Separately, Intromedic has initiated proceedings before the
Korean Intellectual Property Office to invalidate the patents
asserted by Given Imaging.
In March, a German court had ruled in Given Imaging's favour
in a patent infringement lawsuit related to Intromedic's
MiroCam.
Given Imaging shares closed at $17.20 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.