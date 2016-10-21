UK engineer GKN to sell Stromag unit to Altra for 184 mln euros

Oct 21 Engineering company GKN Plc said
on Friday it had agreed to sell its Stromag unit to automobile
parts maker Altra Industrial Motion Corp for 184
million euros ($200 million) in cash.
GKN said the sale of Stromag, which supplies brakes and
clutches, will help it redirect capital to its core aerospace
and automotive units.
The company, which is cutting costs, said the deal also
included transfer of debt-like obligations of about 14 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)