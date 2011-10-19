UPDATE 2-GKN profit growth driven by premium autos

* Q3 pretax profit 100 mln stg vs 88 mln stg

* Took 11 mln stg Q3 hit relating to plant explosion

* Auto sales up 10 pct in Q3

* Shares drop after recent strong run and as margins shrink (Updates throughout with details, share price move, analyst comment)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Oct 19 Car and plane parts maker GKN said a strong performance from its autos business drove third-quarter profit growth as sales of high-end cars rose and demand in China remained strong.

Revenue at GKN's automotive business, which makes up almost two-thirds of group sales, rose 10 percent in the three months to the end of September thanks to the premium cars sector and developing country demand.

"GKN has strong exposure to segments within automotive that are still growing -- premium and developing economies. BMW, Audi and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are among their biggest customers, while growth in China and North America has held up very well," said Jefferies analyst John Dean.

The autos unit makes products such as driveshafts, chassis, axles and lighter auto components.

Auto sales in Germany and the United States rose 8 and 10 percent, respectively, in September with high-margin luxury cars fuelling demand.

"Demand in North America returned to normal levels in September and ... the European premium (auto) segment and China have remained strong," GKN said in a statement.

The U.S. and German gains contrasted with Europe, where car sales in Spain, Italy and France slumped and a weak economic outlook is expected to curb the pace of the industry's recovery in the coming months.

"GKN can't totally escape an expected widespread weakness in car sales but auto sales in their main strategic areas have held up and they also have a building position in aerospace," said Jefferies' Dean.

GKN, which produces auto components as well as airframes for planemakers Airbus and Boeing , said aerospace sales rose 3 percent in the third-quarter.

Analysts expect GKN will benefit in the long-term now deliveries of Boeing's new 787, on which GKN is heavily involved, have started.

The company's pretax profit rose 14 percent to 100 million pounds ($156.3 million) on sales 11 percent higher at 1.48 billion pounds in the last three months.

The figure excludes an 11 million pound hit relating to costs incurred by an explosion at GKN's plant in Gallatin, Tennessee. That brings the total charge for the year so far for this incident to 34 million pounds.

The company said it was confident it would continue to grow in 2011 and beyond.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty has increased in recent months, although no significant deterioration has been experienced in GKN's order books," the company said in a statement.

"On the basis of current market conditions, we therefore expect the group to continue to perform strongly through the fourth quarter . overall we continue to expect 2011 to be a year of strong progress, with the group well positioned for growth in 2012 and beyond."

Shares in GKN, which have risen 11 percent in the last three weeks, were 4.4 percent down at 186.30 pence by 0905 GMY on concerns over its profit margins.

"Autos margins were a little disappointing at 6.7 percent, which we saw coming in at 7 percent plus," said Evolution analyst Harry Philips, who added that investors could also be taking back profits after the stock's good recent run.

"I'd prefer to see top line growth that dilutes the margin because of a ramp up in some programmes which will be profitable down the road," added Philips.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Editing by Paul Sandle and Andrew Callus)