UPDATE 1-GKN profit up 19 pct, sees European auto weakness ahead

LONDON, Feb 26 British car and plane parts maker GKN posted a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by growth at its autos business, which benefitted from rising car sales in the United States.

GKN, which makes chassis and axles for carmakers and airframes for Airbus and Boeing jets, on Tuesday reported a 2012 pretax profit of 497 million pounds ($750.94 million) on revenues 13 percent higher at 6.9 billion pounds.

GKN was expected to report a 2012 pretax profit of between 441.5 million and 536 million pounds, with the average at 475 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

Profit at the group's Driveline unit, which makes products such as driveshafts, chassis and axles, rose 21 percent. Margins at the division, whose biggest customers include Europe's Volkswagen and Renault as well as U.S. carmakers General Motors and Ford, were 7.3 percent, up from 7 percent a year earlier.

However, GKN was cautious on its prospects for its autos businesses, which account for around 55 percent of group profit, in 2013 given continued weakness in European auto demand.

"First half (autos) results will be impacted by lower market demand in Europe and, recognising that the market is unlikely to recover for some time, actions are being taken to reduce the fixed cost base," said Chief Executive Nigel Stein, adding that first half profit would be hit by 21 million pound charge to help lower the cost base at its autos businesses.

U.S. car sales rose 13.4 percent last year to their highest level since 2007, while European auto sales slumped to a 17-year low in 2012 with only Britain bucking the trend with 5.3 percent growth.

U.S. auto sales are forecast to grow at 4.9 percent in 2013 while European sales are forecast decline at 1.7 percent, according to industry data.

The company said its aerospace unit, which makes airframes for Airbus and Boeing, delivered a 2 percent rise in profit during the period, helped by the ramp-up of several civil aerospace programmes, which have offset falling military sales.

GKN increased the total dividend for the year by 20 percent to 7.2 pence per share.