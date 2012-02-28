版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 28日 星期二 22:32 BJT

GKN expects to send Boeing more 787 shipsets in 2012-CEO

LONDON Feb 28 Aero parts maker GKN expects to send U.S. planemaker Boeing Co more shipsets for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft than it did last year.

"We sent Boeing 25 shipsets for the 787 last year and we expect to do slightly more this year," GKN Chief Executive Nigel Stein said on Tuesday.

A shipset is made up of the parts used to construct all or part of a plane.

The 787, which entered service in 2011 after three years of delays, was stung this month by news that as many as 55 assembled planes could have a flaw in the fuselage that will take 10 to 14 days per plane to repair.

Stein added that the Airbus A350 programme was "challenging, both technically and in terms of timescale."

