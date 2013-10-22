GKN profit up 34 pct on commercial aero, auto unit strength

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
LONDON Oct 22 Car and plane parts maker GKN posted a 34 percent rise in third quarter profit, boosted by a strong performance from its commercial aerospace and automotive units.
The British firm on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 131 million pounds ($211.68 million) in the three months to the end of September on sales 16 percent higher at 1.86 billion pounds.
GKN, a major supplier to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said its trading margin rose to 8.2 percent during the period, up from 7 percent in the same period a year ago.
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.