Glacier Credit Card Trust sells C$200 mln notes -term sheet

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Glacier Credit Card Trust on Thursday sold C$200 million ($194 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.807 percent notes, due May 19, 2017, were priced at par to yield 137.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.