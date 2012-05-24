版本:
Glacier Credit Card Trust sells C$200 mln notes -term sheet

May 24 Glacier Credit Card Trust on Thursday sold C$200 million ($194 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.807 percent notes, due May 19, 2017, were priced at par to yield 137.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

