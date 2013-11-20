版本:
BRIEF-Gladstone prices public offering of 1.4 mln common shares at $18.15/shr

Nov 20 Gladstone Commercial Corp : * Announces pricing of common stock offering * Says public offering of 1.4 million common shares priced at $18.15 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
