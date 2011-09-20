Glam Media to acquire social platform Ning

* Combined companies to have over 240 million users
* Andreessen to join Glam Media board
* Ning CEO Rosenthal to join Glam Media
Sept 20 Glam Media, a collection of highly
curated blogs mainly centered around fashion, beauty and
health, is acquiring Ning, the social media platform co-founded
by Marc Andreessen.
Andreessen is joining Glam Media's board of directors.
"As consumer behavior broadly moves from old media to the
web ... the opportunity for high-end online content is gigantic
and our combined company will be in the pole position in this
huge market," Andreessen, who also is the chairman of Ning,
wrote in a post on his personal blog.
The combined companies will have over 240 million users and
100,000 publishers.
Ning is a custom platform for social media networks used by
individuals and professional content creators to build out and
manage websites that can integrate with Facebook, Twitter and
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) social network Google+.
"Social is not only creating large consumer networks,
social is also transforming other industries," said Samir
Arora, chairman and chief executive of Glam Media, who ticked
off LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N for online recruitment and Zynga for
gaming as examples. "No one has really cracked the code for
content and media."
With Ning, Arora said Glam Media's network of more than
4,000 authors and 2,500 publishers will now have access to an
integrated social platform.
Ning was founded in 2004 by Andreessen and Gina Bianchini.
About 18 months ago, under the direction of Ning Chief
Executive Jason Rosenthal, Ning changed to a subscription-only
model from a hybrid that depended both on subscription and
advertising revenue.
Monthly subscriptions to Ning run anywhere from $2.95 to
$60 a month, Rosenthal said. He added that Ning was attracted
to Glam Media's advertising platform.
"It's two different sides of the same coin," Rosenthal
said.
Rosenthal is joining Glam Media as executive vice president
social media and general manager of Ning.
The Glam board directors that Andreessen joins include
Accel's Thereisa Ranzetta; Draper Fisher Jurvetson's Tim
Draper; Glam Media co-founder Fernando Ruarte; Hubert Burda
Media's Marcel Reichart and Glam Media Chairman Arora.
The terms of the deal, expected to close in the fourth
quarter, were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; and Andre Grenon)