Shanghai Fosun says it has made a non-binding bid for India's Gland Pharma

UPDATE 4-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
HONG KONG May 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd said it has made a non-binding proposal for India's Gland Pharma Ltd, a move that would improve its drug manufacturing and research and development capacity.
Gland Pharma founders and KKR, which jointly own about 96 percent of the company, are selling their combined stake, which is valued at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in April. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)