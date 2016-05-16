UPDATE 2-Fosun group returns to M&A with planned bid for KKR-backed Indian firm

* Advent and Baxter also among suitors for Gland -sources in
April
* Gland, maker of injectable drugs, is backed by KKR
* Fosun International has spent about $30 bln in outbound
M&A
(Updates shares; adds Fosun M&A history)
By Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, May 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
(Group) Co has made a non-binding proposal to buy
India's Gland Pharma, which is backed by KKR and valued
at up to $1.5 billion, to boost its drug manufacturing and
research and development capacity.
Shanghai Fosun's announcement on Monday of its interest in
Gland Pharma is the first major move on a deal by the Fosun
group of companies since Guo Guangchang, one of China's
best-known entrepreneurs and the founder of flagship investment
holding company Fosun International, briefly went
missing late last year.
The move is also a departure from the group's strategy of
largely targeting companies in developed markets and comes after
sources said last week that Fosun International was among
suitors bidding for ACR Capital Holdings, the owner of
Singapore's biggest reinsurance firm.
Gland Pharma founders and KKR, who jointly own about 96
percent of the Hyderabad-based injectable drugs manufacturer,
are selling their combined stake, valued at between $1 billion
and $1.5 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters in April.
Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based
Baxter International are also among suitors preparing to
submit separate bids to buy Gland Pharma, the people had said.
Advent, Baxter and KKR had declined to comment.
Shanghai Fosun said the proposal was made
through its unit Fosun Industrial Co Ltd. The company gave no
further details.
Shanghai Fosun shares closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, in
line with a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark Shanghai share
index. The company has a market value of about $6.5
billion.
DRIVING FORCE
Billionaire Guo has been the key driving force behind the
group's M&A push and his disappearance had raised concerns about
Fosun and its group companies' ability to pursue outbound deals.
He returned to work after assisting authorities with an
investigation.
Fosun has slowed down on acquisitions after spending about
$30 billion in outbound M&A over the past two decades, largely
acquiring insurance companies and other real estate assets
mainly in Europe and the United States.
In recent months, Fosun has scrapped bids for Israeli
insurer Phoenix Holdings Ltd and Anglo-German banking group BHF
Kleinwort Benson Group and is more focused on bringing its debt
under control.
But Guo, a self-styled disciple of Warren Buffett, told
Bloomberg this month the company will actively look for
investments in countries including Brazil, Russia, India and
China as there are fewer investment opportunities in Europe and
the United States as the overall valuations have come expensive.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)