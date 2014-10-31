版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank reports 9-month gross profit of 15.5 mln Swiss francs, up 19 pct

Oct 31 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* 9-month gross profit of 15.5 million Swiss francs, up 19 pct

* 9-month operating income increased compared to the previous year by 2.6 million Swiss francs

* Optimistic for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
