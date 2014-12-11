BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 11 Glarner Kantonalbank :
* Sells its 0.86 percent shares in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank
* Transaction should be completed in Q1 2015
* Through sale of this stake would get profit of around 3 million Swiss francs ($3.11 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.