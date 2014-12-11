版本:
BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

Dec 11 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Sells its 0.86 percent shares in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Transaction should be completed in Q1 2015

* Through sale of this stake would get profit of around 3 million Swiss francs ($3.11 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
