BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

Dec 11 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Sells its 0.86 percent shares in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Transaction should be completed in Q1 2015

* Through sale of this stake would get profit of around 3 million Swiss francs ($3.11 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)