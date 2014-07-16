版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 16日

BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank reports h1 net income of CHF 7.7 million

July 16 Glarner Kantonalbank : * Says h1 total assets chf 4.21 bln * Says h1 operating income improved by 7 pct * Says h1 net income chf 7.7 million * Says h1 interest income of chf 21.1 mln, h1 commissions income of chf 4.9 mln * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
