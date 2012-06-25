Business lobby group adds complaint vs Glass Lewis

June 25 The Chamber of Commerce, a leading
corporate lobbying group, extended its campaign against Glass,
Lewis & Co. on Monday, asking the U.S. Department of Labor for a
review of the proxy adviser's recent behavior.
Similar to a complaint it lodged with the Securities and
Exchange Commission last month, the Chamber asked the Labor
Department to investigate whether Glass, Lewis had a conflict of
interest when it urged opposing the election of some directors
to the board of Canadian Pacific Railway.
The complaint comes amid a heated proxy season that has seen
shareholders deal surprise defeats to management, often at the
urging of Glass, Lewis or its larger rival ISS, at companies
ranging from Citigroup to Nabors Industries to
Chesapeake Energy. In reaction, Glass, Lewis and ISS,
which is owned by MSCI, have come under increasing fire
from business groups.
San Francisco-based Glass Lewis is owned by the $117 billion
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, which owned shares of Canadian
Pacific and had backed its own dissident slate of directors in a
bid to oust the railway's board, the Chamber noted in a letter
to the Labor Department.
"The fact that the owner's interests were made known to the
public just prior to publication of the subsidiary's vote
recommendation gives the appearance that Ontario's own unique
interests are being deliberately reflected in Glass Lewis' vote
recommendations, and that the mutual positions are being
coordinated in some manner," Tom Quaadman, vice president at the
Chamber's Center for Capital Markets, wrote in the complaint to
the Labor Department.
The department is charged with overseeing pension plans and
other employee benefits programs to ensure they are managed
appropriately.
Quaadman wrote a similar letter complaining about the
potential conflict of interest to the SEC on May
31.
Glass, Lewis and the Ontario fund have both denied any
wrongdoing in the past. Neither could be reached for immediate
comment on the Chamber's latest complaint.