US top court rules for Glaxo on overtime pay

WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Monday that pharmaceutical companies do not have to pay
overtime to their representatives who visit doctors' offices to
promote their products, a dispute that threatened the industry
with billions of dollars in potential liability.
By a 5-4 vote, the high court handed a defeat to two former
sales representatives for a unit of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline
Plc. They had appealed a ruling by a U.S. appeals court
in California that they were "outside sales" personnel exempt
from federal overtime pay requirements.