US top court rules for Glaxo on overtime pay

WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that pharmaceutical companies do not have to pay overtime to their representatives who visit doctors' offices to promote their products, a dispute that threatened the industry with billions of dollars in potential liability.

By a 5-4 vote, the high court handed a defeat to two former sales representatives for a unit of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc. They had appealed a ruling by a U.S. appeals court in California that they were "outside sales" personnel exempt from federal overtime pay requirements.

