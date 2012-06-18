UPDATE 2-US top court rules for Glaxo on overtime pay

* Conflicting appeals court rulings on the issue
* U.S. Labor Department supported the employees who sued
* Glaxo shares close up 0.9 percent
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Monday that pharmaceutical companies do not have to pay
overtime to their representatives who visit doctors' offices to
promote their products, a dispute that had threatened the
industry with billions of dollars in potential liability.
By a 5-4 vote, the high court handed a defeat to two former
sales representatives for a unit of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline
Plc. They had appealed a U.S. appeals court in
California ruling that they were "outside sales" personnel
exempt from federal overtime pay requirements.
That decision conflicted with an earlier ruling by the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that pharmaceutical
sales representatives qualified for overtime under the federal
Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
(PhRMA) trade group has told the Supreme Court that classifying
sales representatives as eligible for overtime could expose the
industry to billions of dollars in potential costs.
"PhRMA strongly supports the Supreme Court's decision," the
trade group said in a statement. "The Supreme Court's opinion is
consistent with the arguments advanced in our amicus brief and
with the longstanding sales practices of our member companies."
Glaxo shares closed up nearly 1 percent in London.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in May ruled
that pharmaceutical sales representatives were also exempt from
overtime as administrative employees in a separate case against
Eli Lilly & Co and Abbott Laboratories.
"It's fair to say almost every major pharmaceutical
manufacturer has been hit by one of these lawsuits," said Lisa
Schreter, an Atlanta lawyer with Littler Mendelson, who
represents employers but was not connected with the case.
The federal Fair Labor Standards Act generally requires
companies to pay workers overtime, but includes numerous
exemptions for some white-collar workers, including those
classified as "outside salesmen."
Swiss drugmaker Novartis in January agreed to pay
$99 million to settle a similar overtime lawsuit. That
settlement came after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
sales representatives were not exempt, a holding that the
Supreme Court has now rejected.
The ruling will not effect the Novartis settlement, which
has received final court approval. But the company applauded the
Supreme Court decision.
"Novartis is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in
the GSK Wage and Hour lawsuit, which validates the decades-long
industry practice of classifying sales representatives as exempt
from overtime laws," Novartis spokeswoman Brandi Robinson said
in a statement.
"The Supreme Court's decision resolves this industry-wide
issue and affirms Novartis' belief that sales representatives
should continue to be classified as exempt outside salespersons
under the Fair Labor Standards Act."
In 2009, the U.S. Labor Department sided with the former
Glaxo employees and said the exemption applied only if the
representatives had been involved in a consummated sales
transaction, but not when they just promoted drugs in visits to
doctors.
The two former Glaxo employees, Michael Christopher and
Frank Buchanan, said in their class-action lawsuit that they did
not receive overtime for 10 to 20 hours worked each week, on
average, outside the normal business day.
Glaxo replied that pharmaceutical sales representatives
typically got a base salary and performance-based commissions,
and that the overtime requirements did not apply.
The Supreme Court, in a majority opinion written by Justice
Samuel Alito, upheld the decision by the California-based
appeals court. He agreed with the appeals court that the
employees qualified as "outside sales" personnel.
Alito also said the Labor Department's interpretation was
"quite unpersuasive" and not entitled to deference.
Liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia
Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.
Richard Alfred, an attorney with the firm of Seyfarth Shaw,
who represents pharmaceutical companies in similar litigation,
said the ruling could affect other industries.
"The decision has very broad implications and will have a
very broad impact, not only on the dozens of pending lawsuits
challenging exempt status of pharmaceutical sales
representatives, but beyond that, the decision will make the
outside sales exemption a stronger exemption," Alfred said.
The Supreme Court case is Christopher v. Smithkline Beecham
Corp, No. 11-204.