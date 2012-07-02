版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 22:44 BJT

GlaxoSmithKline settles fraud charges for $3 bln

WASHINGTON, July 2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $3 billion to settle the largest case of healthcare fraud in U.S. history, according to court filings and prosecutors.

The settlement includes $1 billion in criminal fines and $2 billion in civil fines in connection with the sale of the drug company's Paxil, Wellbutrin and Avandia products.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐