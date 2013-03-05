版本:
2013年 3月 6日

FDA postpones panel for Glaxo's COPD drug as snowstorm advances

March 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has postponed a meeting of outside advisers scheduled for March 7 to review a drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Theravance Inc for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The agency did not officially give a reason for the postponement but it comes as a major snowstorm bears down on the Northeastern United States, including Washington D.C., where the panelists were due to meet.

The agency said it would post briefing materials related to the drug, to be called Breo if approved in the United States, no later than two days before the next meeting, once announced.

