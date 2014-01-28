UPDATE 1-Production snag forces worldwide hold on GSK chickenpox vaccines

* Release of Priorix-Tetra, Varilrix put on temporary hold
* Follows quality issue with some batches made in Belgium
* German doctors told to ration both chickenpox vaccines
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline
has stopped worldwide deliveries of two chickenpox vaccines for
children after discovering that some batches produced at its
factory in Wavre, Belgium, were not up to standard.
Britain's biggest drugmaker, which is also one of the
world's leading vaccine manufacturers, said on Tuesday it
expected shipments to begin again at the end of the first
quarter.
The quality issue affects two vaccines containing a
varicella (chickenpox) component - Priorix-Tetra, a combined
vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, known as
MMRV, and Varilrix, a single chickenpox shot.
"We're committed to resolve this supply disruption situation
as soon as possible and are actively involved in keeping
regulatory authorities and customers informed as we look to
minimise the impact of this temporary supply disruption," a GSK
spokesman in London said.
This will involve re-allocating 2014 supply to minimise the
disruption, he said. Several other companies also produce
similar vaccines and may be able step in to meet short-term
shortages.
The setback is likely to have some impact on GSK's vaccine
sales in the first quarter, although there may be a catch-up in
volumes in the three months to June. GSK does not break out
revenues for the two products.
German doctors have already been told by health officials to
ration the two chickenpox vaccines. Their advice to doctors
includes using MMR vaccines instead of MMRV for initial shots,
and delaying booster shots.
Vaccines that have already been delivered are safe, said
Germany's federal agency for infectious diseases and its
vaccination agency.
Separately, GSK said it also expects a shortage this month
in Germany of Boostrix-Polio, a combined vaccine against
diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and polio, because an
unexpected increase in demand amid limited production capacity.
GSK said this shortage was a local German issue.