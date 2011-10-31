Dutch study tests GSK Advair device vs Greek copy

* Small trial tests Diskus device against Elpenhaler

* GSK doesn't see Greek drug as major threat to Advair

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Oct 31 Dutch medics interested in a Greek generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's top lung drug Advair are testing the handling characteristics of rival inhaler devices for the medicines in a head-to-head clinical study.

Rolenium, made by Greek drugmaker Elpen, was launched in Greece in November 2009 and approved in Sweden in May. That cleared the way for its roll-out in other European markets, although it has yet to go on sale outside Greece.

A GSK spokeswoman said on Monday that Britain's biggest drugmaker was funding the small Dutch trial, following an approach from academics at the Medisch Spectrum Twente hospital.

Both Advair -- also known as Seretide and Viani -- and Rolenium are used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty said last week that Rolenium was not a major threat and the prospect of serious generic competition to Advair in Europe was receding, following an apparent setback for another rival from Novartis and Vectura .

Still, Rolenium could nibble away at Advair sales in some markets. In Greece last year it had 10 percent of the asthma and COPD combination market against 42 percent for Advair, according to Elpen's website.

The hypothesis of the Dutch clinical trial, which involves 110 patients, is that GSK's Diskus inhaler device will prove superior to the Elpenhaler used with Rolenium in terms of ease of use, preference and patient satisfaction.

The handling study is due to end in mid-December and involves testing the devices with placebo drugs inside. (link.reuters.com/rek74s)

Advair had worldwide sales of 5.14 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) in 2010 and is a pivotal product for GSK. The British company has lost patent battles over the drug in some countries but generics firms still face obstacles getting copies approved given the difficulty of making effective inhaler devices. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)