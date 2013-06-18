S.Africa's Aspen offers to buy GSK thrombosis drugs

BRIEF-United Bankshares secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
LONDON, June 18 GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday that South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare had offered to acquire its thrombosis drug brands Arixtra and Fraxiparine, along with the related manufacturing site.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said the proposed disposal fitted with its strategy of focusing on products with the most growth potential and the delivery of its pipeline.
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CEO Sean M. Healey's total compensation for 2016 was $14.7 million versus $17.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and chief executive officer of Bioptix Inc