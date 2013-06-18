版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 19:13 BJT

S.Africa's Aspen offers to buy GSK thrombosis drugs

LONDON, June 18 GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday that South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare had offered to acquire its thrombosis drug brands Arixtra and Fraxiparine, along with the related manufacturing site.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said the proposed disposal fitted with its strategy of focusing on products with the most growth potential and the delivery of its pipeline.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐