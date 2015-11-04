UPDATE 1-FDA approves GSK's drug Nucala for severe asthma

(Adds details from GSK)
WASHINGTON Nov 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
won U.S. regulatory approval for its drug Nucala to treat severe
asthma, the Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.
The drug, Nucala, known also as mepolizumab, was approved
for use in combination with other therapies for patients 12 and
older who have a history of severe asthma attacks.
"This approval offers patients with severe asthma an
additional therapy when current treatments cannot maintain
adequate control of their asthma," Dr. Badrul Chowdhury,
director of the FDA's pulmonary, allergy and rheumatology
products division, said in a statement.
Analysts on average expect the drug to generate annual sales
of $756 million by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nucala is administered once every four weeks by injection.
The drug is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-5,
which helps regulate eosinophils, a type of white blood cell
that contributes to asthma. The over-production of eosinophils
can cause inflammation in the lungs, increasing the frequency of
asthma attacks.
Patients must also take other medications, including
high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and at least one additional
asthma drug.
About 26 million people in the United States suffer from
asthma, GSK said, and up to 10 percent suffer from severe
asthma.
