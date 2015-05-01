CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Glaxo, Theravance's Breo Ellipta asthma drug

(Removes reference to Glaxo licensing drug from Theravance)
April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Thursday approved the sale of Breo Ellipta as a once-daily
treatment for asthma in patients aged 18 and older,
GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance Inc said.
The FDA declined to approve Breo for younger asthma
sufferers. The agency, in a so-called complete response letter,
told the companies that additional data would be required to
further demonstrate Breo's safety and efficacy in that
population.
The FDA's decision came after an FDA advisory panel of
experts had voted 16-4 that Breo Ellipta should be approved for
use by adults. It voted 19-1 that available data did not support
approval for use in children aged 12 to 17.
Breo Ellipta should not be used for the relief of acute
bronchospasm, the companies said.
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson had forecast Breo sales
reaching $750 million in 2020.
The drug consists of a corticosteroid, which reduces
inflammation, and a long-acting beta-agonist called vilanterol,
which is designed to open the airways.
The inhaled treatment was previously approved to treat
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a condition that
includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both.
