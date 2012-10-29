GSK starts final-stage tests on severe asthma drug

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Oct 29 GlaxoSmithKline has started final-stage testing of an experimental drug for treating severe asthma, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Monday.
The move to progress the injectable antibody treatment mepolizumab into Phase III trials had been expected after an earlier study showed it nearly halved the number of attacks suffered by patients.
Severe refractory asthma only affects around 4 percent of patients with the disease, so the drug may not become a major seller for GSK but could consolidate the group's strong grip on the market for lung drugs.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.